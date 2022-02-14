Whitney Houston's Final Days: A Look at the Tragedy of the Singer's Death 10 Years Ago

Whitney Houston was one of the biggest singing stars of her generation, but her life was cut short 10 years ago when she was found dead in the bathtub of her Beverly Hills hotel.

Now, we’re learning more about the tragic circumstances of her final days.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Houston was spotted leaving her doctor’s office in Beverly Hills and was treated for a sore throat.

She was staying at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the days leading up to the 2012 Grammys, where she was set to perform.

Later that day, witnesses said she was acting strangely and wandering aimlessly in the lobby. They said that she looked disheveled, smelled of alcohol and cigarettes and that her clothes were mismatched.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, Houston crashed a TV interview with her mentor Clive Davis and singers Brandy and Monica. Her hair was dripping wet.

Later that night, Houston surprised everyone by joining singer Kelly Price onstage at a pre-Grammy party. The final images were taken of her as she left the party.

Houston spoke with her cousin Dionne Warwick on the phone that Saturday, Feb. 11.

“She was so up and ready and happy. She had everything in the world to live for,” Warwick later said.

Later, Houston ordered room service lunch, which she finished in the bathroom. At around 3:45 p.m., she took a bath, but her hairdresser became concerned that she had been in there for so long. She knocked on the door, and when Houston didn’t answer, she went in and found the superstar face up in the water-filled tub.

She and the bodyguard pulled Houston out, called 911 and frantically tried to revive her, but it was too late.

As Houston lay dead on the fourth floor, a pre-Grammy party went on downstairs. You can hear the music blaring as the crime lab team was parked outside.

Inside Edition spoke with Gerrick Kennedy, author of the new book, “Didn’t We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston.”

“The circumstances, of course, made it this almost Shakespearean ending to this tragic tale that we had seen slowly play out for a long time,” Kennedy said. “She is such a once-in-a-generational voice.”

