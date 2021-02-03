Why Are Videos of People Cleaning Their Homes Going Viral on YouTube?

Videos of strangers cleaning their homes are going viral on YouTube, with The New York Times touting, “The Joy of Watching Other People Clean.” Jessica Tull, a mom of three from Orlando, Florida, has half a million subscribers on YouTube, where she has raked in six figures, she said.

“It’s motivating. It makes them feel like getting up cleaning or organizing. They feel that inspiration to just get up and get moving,” Tull told Inside Edition.

Amanda Page, another mom, started making cleaning videos to cope with postpartum depression. She and her husband Kyle can’t believe she now has 300,000 subscribers.

“It started as a hobby and then just turned into so much more. Cleaning videos definitely seem to be the ones that people really connected with,” Page said.

