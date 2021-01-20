Will President Biden Be Able to Bring His Peloton to the White House?

Don’t expect President Joe Biden to tweet about his Peloton rides. Because of possible threats to national security, he may not be able to bring his bike to the White House.

The 46th President is reportedly a fan of starting his day with a ride on the $2,000 stationary bike, saying on his podcast how riding has helped him through COVID-19 social distancing. But one of its major selling points is also the reason the Peloton bike may not be moved to the White House.

Peloton bikes and treadmills have an internet-enabled touch screen, a camera and a microphone for an interactive live-streamed workout experience. Popular Mechanics warned those features could be hacked, posing a security risk.

While Peloton declined to comment on the Popular Mechanics story, the Peloton website says "no matter how much effort we put into system security, there can still be vulnerabilities present.”

For exercise, could we see Biden playing basketball like former President Barack Obama, or jogging like former President Bill Clinton? Or could Peloton create a modified bike without a camera, as some reports say former First Lady Michelle Obama has? Biden may just have to find a new way to work out.

RELATED STORIES

From Virtual Birthday Parties to Livestream Workouts: Life Goes Online Amid Coronavirus

Who Is Dr. Rachel Levine? A Look at Biden's Pick for Assistant Secretary of Health

Inauguration 2021: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Sworn In as 46th President and 49th Vice President of US