A 27-year-old woman mowing driving a tractor that mowed the grass at an airfield runway in Quebec was killed in a freak accident when she was struck by a small plane that was making a landing, authorities said.

The woman, who has not been identified, worked for a company that provides maintenance work at the airport. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, CNN reported.

The fatal incident took place on Monday when police were alerted to Route 125 near the runway at the aerodrome Saint-Esprit, Quebec, located approximately 37 miles north of Montreal, around 12:50 p.m., CTV News reported.

"What we can understand is that the woman was on a tractor mowing the lawn and when the plane did its descent to land on the airstrip the airplane hit the woman," Quebec municipal police spokesman Marc Tessier told CNN.

The plane was a Nanchang Cj6 aircraft, according to a spokesperson with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

The pilot of the plane was not injured but was in shock due to the collision and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, CNN reported.

The small airfield where the crash occurred is used solely by private aircraft. A skydiving company operates out of that location, reports said.

A TSB spokesperson told Inside Edition Digital that the investigation has been classified as a class 4 investigation in accordance with the TSB Policy on Occurrence Classification.

"The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) deployed two investigators to gather information from the occurrence site," the spokesperson said. "They interviewed witnesses, documented and photographed the occurrence site, examined the aircraft and tractor, and liaised with first responders. The onsite activities have been completed."

The spokesperson added that they did not have further information to provide at this time.

