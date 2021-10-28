Maryann Gray is living with the shame and guilt of accidentally killing someone, just like Alec Baldwin.

In 1977, Gray was driving down a narrow country road outside Oxford, Ohio, going the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. All of a sudden, she says she saw a pale flash and felt a bump. She had hit and killed an 8-year-old boy named Brian, who ran into the street to get the mail.

“I was truly shocked. I moved back and forth between great grief and a kind of disbelief feeling, almost outside myself. And also a lot of fear,” Gray told Inside Edition. She was only 22 years old at the time.

Forty-four years later, she still struggles to find joy in life and never had children of her own.

“I believed that I had taken a child from his mother and that part of my own punishment was that I could not enjoy my own children as a result. I also was very frightened that I didn't trust myself to keep a child safe,” Gray said.

Each year, more than 300,000 accidental killings take place, with most due to car accidents.

The deaths include 6,700 pedestrians who are run over by a car and 450 people who lose their lives due to the accidental discharge of a firearm, like cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died a week ago after the fatal “Rust” shooting.

Gray says no matter the outcome of the investigation, Baldwin will be a changed man.

“He's on a journey. This is not something that goes away ever. He's on a journey to find a way to honor the memory of Ms. Hutchins. How can he best honor her memory in the way he chooses to live going forward?” Gray said.

A law firm has confirmed that they have been hired by the producers of “Rust” to conduct their own investigation into what went wrong.

