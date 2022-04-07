After two years of working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses across America are bringing workers back to the office. But many employees are ardently pushing back on the idea.

Social media is loaded with videos of people refusing to return to the office.



“Why am I dying to get out of my 9 to 5?. I’d much rather be home, wrapped in a blanket in front of my laptop,” one person said.

When Sara Nasah was asked to go back to work as a paralegal, she quit.

“When you go from fully remote and then to the office, I'm like, why am I doing this? It seems pointless. I was so much more tired. I would come home exhausted. I wouldn't go to the gym. I wouldn't want to read a book. I wouldn't really want to make dinner,” Nasah said.



The 24-year-old found a new job that allows her to work remotely.



“Five days a week in the office, 9-5, that's just unreasonable,” Nasah said.

Data analyst Hannah Williams, 25, also quit when she was asked to return to the office. She has also now found a fully remote job.



“We're more productive at home. We're happier at home. We're doing what the company asks of us, and so going back in is only really a form of micromanaging. We don't want any part of it,” Williams said.



Fox Business correspondent Susan Li says these days, employees have the upper hand.



“Workers have never had this kind of power, ever, in corporate America. You know that we have near-record 11.5 million job openings. You have the unemployment rate close to 50-year low at 3.5%, and that means there is a lot of pricing power out there for employees,” Li said.

