Rudy Giuliani is now available to record personalized greetings and shoutouts on Cameo, an online platform that allows you to hire famous personalities for personal videos.

Giuliani, who has been suspended from practicing law, is selling the service for $199.

“If there's an issue of concern that you want to discuss or a story you'd like to hear or share with me or a greeting that I can bring to someone that would bring happiness to their day, I would be delighted to do it,” Giuliani said.

“It can be arranged. We can talk through the magic of Cameo,” the ex-lawyer of former President Donald Trump continued.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Giuliani’s friends said he was “close to broke” and faced whopping legal fees in connection with promoting the false claim that Trump really won the election.

Other personalities on Cameo include Sarah Palin and Stormy Daniels.

