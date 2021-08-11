You Can Now Get a Personalized Greeting From Rudy Giuliani on Cameo | Inside Edition

You Can Now Get a Personalized Greeting From Rudy Giuliani on Cameo

Politics
By IE Staff
First Published: 3:01 PM PDT, August 11, 2021

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Giuliani’s friends said he was “close to broke” and faced whopping legal fees in connection with promoting the false claim that Trump won the election. Now he's selling personalized video messages.

Rudy Giuliani is now available to record personalized greetings and shoutouts on Cameo, an online platform that allows you to hire famous personalities for personal videos.

Giuliani, who has been suspended from practicing law, is selling the service for $199. 

“If there's an issue of concern that you want to discuss or a story you'd like to hear or share with me or a greeting that I can bring to someone that would bring happiness to their day, I would be delighted to do it,” Giuliani said.

“It can be arranged. We can talk through the magic of Cameo,” the ex-lawyer of former President Donald Trump continued. 

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Giuliani’s friends said he was “close to broke” and faced whopping legal fees in connection with promoting the false claim that Trump really won the election.

Other personalities on Cameo include Sarah Palin and Stormy Daniels. 

Related Stories

Rudy Giuliani Sees Law License Suspended for Making ‘False and Misleading’ Statements About 2020 Election
F.B.I. Searches Giuliani’s Home and Office, Seizing Phones and Computers
Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Sued by Dominion Voting Systems Over Fake Election Fraud Claims
Andrew Giuliani Reacts to Being Featured in ‘SNL’ Sketches About His Dad News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

You Can Be Paid to Pretend to Live on Mars. Here's How.
You Can Be Paid to Pretend to Live on Mars. Here's How.
1

You Can Be Paid to Pretend to Live on Mars. Here's How.

Offbeat
Australian Army Soldier Mauled by 'Man-Eating' Crocodile Survives but Suffers Massive Injuries
Australian Army Soldier Mauled by 'Man-Eating' Crocodile Survives but Suffers Massive Injuries
2

Australian Army Soldier Mauled by 'Man-Eating' Crocodile Survives but Suffers Massive Injuries

Animals
Suzanne Morphew Was Having a Secret Affair, Prosecutors Say at Husband's Murder Trial
Suzanne Morphew Was Having a Secret Affair, Prosecutors Say at Husband's Murder Trial
3

Suzanne Morphew Was Having a Secret Affair, Prosecutors Say at Husband's Murder Trial

Crime
Want to Go to Space? Virgin Galactic Opens Up Ticket Sales Starting $450,000 Per Seat
Want to Go to Space? Virgin Galactic Opens Up Ticket Sales Starting $450,000 Per Seat
4

Want to Go to Space? Virgin Galactic Opens Up Ticket Sales Starting $450,000 Per Seat

Offbeat
Scott Peterson, Who Killed His Wife, to Testify in Disappearance of Kristin Smart
Scott Peterson, Who Killed His Wife, to Testify in Disappearance of Kristin Smart
5

Scott Peterson, Who Killed His Wife, to Testify in Disappearance of Kristin Smart

Crime