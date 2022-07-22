Young Girl Killed by Fallen Tree at Maine Campground

News
Thunderstorm sky viewThunderstorm sky view
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:23 AM PDT, July 22, 2022

While at a campground with her family, a 9-year-old girl was killed after being trapped in a car by a fallen tree during a thunderstorm.

A 9-year-old girl was killed by a fallen tree after thunderstorms in Maine on Thursday, according to Bangor Daily News.

The little girl was in a car at Sebago Lake Family Campground on Richville Road in Standish where her family was camping.

During the storm, a tree fell onto the car, trapping her inside, according to Capt. Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the heavy rain and wind that left 15,000 Maine residents without power, roads were blocked by debris and brought down trees, delaying rescuers in reaching the scene, Foss said Thursday night.

The area around the campsite was heavily damaged, including the family’s camper and two cars.

According to the captain, rescuers, the child’s family, and nearby campers used chainsaws, tractors and the Jaws of Life to clear away trees and free her from the car. 

Unfortunately, the child died at the scene, according to Foss.

Related Stories

4-Year-Old Dies After Tree Falls on Him as Children Played on Zipline
Missing Nevada Woman Found Clinging to a Tree Is Miraculously Rescued After Hiker Spots Her
World's Largest Free-Flying American Flag Destroyed by Severe Thunderstorms
Indiana Teen Rescued by Fire Department After Getting Stuck in a Tree Helping a CatNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Colorado Tech Worker Fired After Revealing Her Salary Raise on TikTok
Colorado Tech Worker Fired After Revealing Her Salary Raise on TikTok
1

Colorado Tech Worker Fired After Revealing Her Salary Raise on TikTok

News
Life Gets Only Worse for Uvalde School Massacre Relatives: 'You Do Not Give a Damn About Our Children or Us'
Life Gets Only Worse for Uvalde School Massacre Relatives: 'You Do Not Give a Damn About Our Children or Us'
2

Life Gets Only Worse for Uvalde School Massacre Relatives: 'You Do Not Give a Damn About Our Children or Us'

Crime
Brother of Woman Who Identified Him as Her Attacker After Waking From 2-Year Coma Dies After Arrest: Police
Brother of Woman Who Identified Him as Her Attacker After Waking From 2-Year Coma Dies After Arrest: Police
3

Brother of Woman Who Identified Him as Her Attacker After Waking From 2-Year Coma Dies After Arrest: Police

Crime
New Book Claims It Was Camilla Bowles Who Made Racist Comment When Meghan Markle Was Pregnant With Archie
New Book Claims It Was Camilla Bowles Who Made Racist Comment When Meghan Markle Was Pregnant With Archie
4

New Book Claims It Was Camilla Bowles Who Made Racist Comment When Meghan Markle Was Pregnant With Archie

Royals
Court Date for Pregnant Texas Woman Ticketed for Driving in HOV Lane Postponed, She Says
Court Date for Pregnant Texas Woman Ticketed for Driving in HOV Lane Postponed, She Says
5

Court Date for Pregnant Texas Woman Ticketed for Driving in HOV Lane Postponed, She Says

Human Interest