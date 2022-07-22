Young Girl Killed by Fallen Tree at Maine Campground

A 9-year-old girl was killed by a fallen tree after thunderstorms in Maine on Thursday, according to Bangor Daily News.

The little girl was in a car at Sebago Lake Family Campground on Richville Road in Standish where her family was camping.

During the storm, a tree fell onto the car, trapping her inside, according to Capt. Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the heavy rain and wind that left 15,000 Maine residents without power, roads were blocked by debris and brought down trees, delaying rescuers in reaching the scene, Foss said Thursday night.

The area around the campsite was heavily damaged, including the family’s camper and two cars.

According to the captain, rescuers, the child’s family, and nearby campers used chainsaws, tractors and the Jaws of Life to clear away trees and free her from the car.

Unfortunately, the child died at the scene, according to Foss.

Related Stories