1 Dead, at Least 14 Injured in Las Vegas Hookah Bar Shooting

Crime
First Published: 2:02 PM PST, February 26, 2022

At least one person is dead and at least 14 are injured after an early morning mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Police say two victims were critically injured.

Police captain Dori Koren says the shooting started around 3:15 a.m. Cops were called to the scene after two people got into an argument and started shooting at each other.

Koren says no arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

