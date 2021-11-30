Cold Case of 16-Year-Old Kim Bryant, Who Was Killed in Las Vegas, Solved 42 Years Later
Detectives announce that they also know who was responsible for her death.
A case is closed for a teen found murdered over 40 years ago.
"The LVMPD homicide section investigated this case for years without being able to identify a suspect," Lieutenant Ray Spencer said. "As a result, Kim's case was eventually classified as a cold case homicide for the past 42 years."
Detectives announced they know who was responsible for the death of 16-year old Kim Bryant, who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted before being killed.
Kim went to Western High School in Las Vegas back in 1979. According to police, so did the suspect, Johnny Blake Peterson.
"We have conducted an extensive investigation into Johnny Blake Peterson's background." They said. "And learned that he resided in Las Vegas at the time of Kim's death."
Thanks to a generous donation, investigators were able to send DNA samples for testing, which confirmed a match.
Peterson was never a suspect or person of interest in the case. He died in 1993.
"Nothing is going to make the pain go away," police added." But at least the family has some closure."
