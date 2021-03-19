Las Vegas Bride Almost Misses Wedding After Limo Catches Fire

A Las Vegas bride almost didn’t make it to the altar after the limo carrying her and members of the wedding party went up in flames on the highway. Jaquelyn Evaro was headed to a chapel with her wedding party when the unthinkable happened.

“I was just trying to get to my husband-to-be. Before we knew it, we were all happy to be in the limo to get there finally. And then five seconds later we were looking at a fire,” Evaro told Inside Edition.

Drivers passed in shock as they saw the bride on the side of the road in her white dress as the limo burned. But she was determined to get to the church and meet her waiting groom.

They finally arrived an hour late to the ceremony. Evaro invited the chauffeur who helped everyone get to safety as a last minute special guest.

RELATED STORIES

2 People, 1 Dog Killed by Fireworks Explosion in California Area Officials Say Could Take Days to Declare Safe

New Jersey Firefighter Recruit, Inspired to Follow Late Father's Footsteps, Dies After Collapsing in Training

Is Your Car at Risk of Catching Fire? Kia Tells 380,000 Car Owners to Park Outside Due to Engine Fire Risk