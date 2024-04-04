‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:48 AM PDT, April 4, 2024

“I never get bored singing it. I do it at all my shows,” Bonnie Tyler says.

As the countdown begins for next week’s solar eclipse, revelers can rest easy knowing that there is already an anthem perfect for the event: Bonnie Tyler's “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” 

Tyler says she still loves performing the song, which came out in 1983.

Tyler, 72, celebrated the last eclipse in 2017 by performing the hit on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship with Joe Jonas.

Tyler isn't the only one who has held a soft spot for the ballad all these years. The song's music video is one of the few to have been streamed more than a billion times on YouTube. And it is in ninth place on Billboard’s top 20 karaoke songs of all time.

“I never get bored singing it," Tyler says. "I do it at all my shows."

Next week’s eclipse on April 8 will last between three and four minutes. Tyler will still be singing her hit when the eclipse is over. Her song runs at six minutes and 58 seconds.

During the last total eclipse in 2017, sales of the song went up 500%.

