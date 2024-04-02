Roughly 22 million Americans work solely from home, but some employers are trying to lure people back to work by offering fun and games.

Some companies and office buildings are including pinball arcades, speakeasies serving cocktails, and pool tables and ping pong tables in their workspaces to incentivize workers to work in person in the aftermath of the work-from-home revolution since COVID-19.

“We wanted to make it easy for companies who work in this building to entice their employees back to the office,” Dara McQuillan, marketing manager at 120 Broadway in lower Manhattan, tells Inside Edition.

McQuillan says the incentives work.

The 120 Broadway building also offers yoga classes during the workday.

At the Seagram Building in central Manhattan, a private sports arena called “The Playground,” has been constructed in what was once the underground garage.

At One World Trade Center, wide open public spaces offer room to relax. Companies in the building are encouraging their workers to take advantage of the spaces.

“Our employees will come down, they’ll play pool during the middle of the day. They have a lot of classes that they offer in the building so they’ll come down and do an afternoon meditation,” Wunderkind senior director Dayla Keller says of the companies employees located at One World Trade.

Employers are finding it is the commute to work that workers dread in a return to the office. It is hoped that fun amenities will soften the blow of a long commute.