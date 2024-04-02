Dogs Cause $3,000 in Car Damages While Trying to Catch Cat, Stunned Vehicle Owner Tells Inside Edition

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:34 AM PDT, April 2, 2024

“It was just bizarre. Nobody believed that dogs would do that,” Christie Barr tells Inside Edition.

Two pit bulls were captured on video tearing apart an SUV while chasing a cat.

In the middle of the night, the two pit bulls surrounded an SUV parked in the driveway of a Jacksonville, Florida, home trying to hunt down a cat hiding in the vehicle's engine. The dogs ripped apart the Honda, sending car parts flying.

Christie Barr is the car’s owner.

“On the video you can see both of them tugging on it, and they were tugging so hard that my car moved,” Barr tells Inside Edition.

The cost of damage to Barr’s car adds up to almost $3,000.

It is unclear who, if anyone, the dogs belong to.

The cat escaped the ambush unharmed.

Repair costs aside, Barr is grateful that dogs did not do far worse.

“That’s what I thought when I saw the scratches, if that had been a human, they would have really done some damage,” Barr says.

The car owner says no one believed her when she said what happened to her car until they saw the incident on tape.

“It was just bizarre. Nobody believed that dogs would do that,” Barr says.

