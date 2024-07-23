Karen Read's New Trial Date Set After Mistrial

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:24 PM PDT, July 23, 2024

Karen Read returned to court to learn her new trial date.

Read walked past both her supporters and an angry group demanding justice for the Boston police officer she is accused of mowing down in a jealous rage. Read says she is being framed and that she is innocent.

CourtTV's Ted Rowlands spoke with Inside Edition.

"I can't remember a case, especially a non-celebrity case, that has drawn so much attention, people actually showing up to a courthouse for a routine hearing," Rowlands says.

A mistrial was declared earlier this month when the jury was deadlocked.

During Monday's brief hearing, Read learned her new trial date is set for Jan. 27. The same judge will preside.

Read's team claims during their deliberations that the jury acquitted her of second degree murder and leaving the scene charges and is asking the judge to throw out those charges before the new trial begins.

The jury was apparently hung 9 to 3 on the lesser manslaughter charge with nine voting guilty.

