"Help me."

Those are the first words a Florida teenager is heard saying before telling an emergency operator that an intruder has broken into her home in a 911 call recently released by the Palm Bay Police Department

She cries and struggles to breathe as she details a scenario that sounds like every parents' worst nightmare while speaking to the dispatcher.

In the end, the teen was found safe in her home, but as police began to investigate her claims they allegedly uncovered a series of events even more heinous than originally thought.

Police now say the teen called emergency dispatch that night after allegedly killing her mother and then torturing her mother's boyfriend by first shooting and then repeatedly stabbing the man as he "essentially asked her to take him out of his misery," according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

She allegedly did just that, getting a single bullet from her mother's bedroom and firing it into his head, execution style, according to the affidavit,

Then, she called 911 and allegedly tried to cover up her actions, according to police.

"I hid in my room for a really long time," the hysterical teenager tells the 911 operator, according to a recording of the call reviewed by Inside Edition Digital. She struggles to recall anything about the intruder other than the fact that he was "normal height."

She then goes on to tell the operator that the man used the "house hammer" located in the backyard to smash a window and break into the home.

"I brought the only thing I was able to grab in time, the dogs, cause I wanted them with me 'cause I didn't want whoever it was to kill them, obviously, so I grabbed the dogs," says the teen, who tells the operator she and her pit bull and chihuahua then hid in her bedroom.

The teenager then says her mom and her mom's boyfriend were out shopping for a new bedframe, at which point the operator attempts to console the hyperventilating teen by saying that they will soon be back home.

Then, there is silence.

"I think they're gone," says the teen.

She then tells the operator that she will not let the dogs out of her room because she "didn't want them getting blood all over their paws."

"Is there blood inside your house?” asks the operator, who at that point had been on the phone with the teen for over seven minutes without hearing any other mention of blood.

The operator asks if it is her blood or the intruder's blood but the teen does not answer.

"Do you know if anyone is hurt at your house?” the operator asks the teen.

The 16-year-old girl on the other end of the phone then says: "They're dead."

Moments later police arrived at the home. By the end of that same night, they took a suspect in custody: the teenager.

The initial report of an intruder story began to fall apart as investigators moved through the crime scene and found bloody footprints matching a pair of shoes owned by the teenager, according to the affidavit. Police also said that a review of the footage from security cameras placed outside the home did not show anyone entering the residence after Kelley McCollom, 41, and Matthew Szejnrok, 22, arrived home that night.

Once confronted with this information, the teenager allegedly changed her statements and admitted to killing the two because she "did not like that Kelley was dating Matthew," says the affidavit.

The teen then described the brutal scene inside the home that night, allegedly saying she grabbed her mother's gun and a kitchen knife before waiting inside to ambush the couple when they returned home, according to the affidavit.

She allegedly told police that she waited by the front door and shouted "welcome home" before opening fire on the two, according to the affidavit.

"[Redacted] shot her mother several times, then shot Matthew several times as he pleaded with her to stop," the affidavit reads. "[Redacted] then followed Matthew into the bathroom where he retreated and began stabbing him repeatedly as she had run out of ammunition. Moments after stabbing Matthew, Matthew essentially asked her to take him out of his misery. [Redacted] went into Kelley’s bedroom and loaded another round into the revolver. She entered the bathroom and shot Matthew one more time in the head (ultimately killing him)."

Police took the teenager into custody and she is being held at a facility for juveniles. She is charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder according to police. The Brevard County State Attorney's Office has not yet determined if the girl will be tried as a minor or an adult.

Inside Edition Digital is not naming the suspect because she is a minor.