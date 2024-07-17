Florida Man Goes on Junk Food and Menthol Cigarette Crime Spree After Hiding Out in Walgreens Bathroom: Police

Crime
Junk Food Crime Spree
Christopher Morgan (above in a still taken from police body cam) is now charged with theft and burglary.NSPD
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 1:24 PM PDT, July 17, 2024

Among the foods consumed by Christopher Morgan in the 18 minutes it took officers to arrive were Tostitos spinach dip, chips, Reese’s chocolate, Ghirardelli chocolate bars, and Dr. Pepper plus a pack of Newports, according to police.

A Florida man is facing multiple charges after allegedly going on a crime spree inside a closed pharmacy, say police.

Christopher Morgan,46, is accused of walking into a Walgreens in New Smyrna Beach approximately 20 minutes before closing and immediately heading to the bathroom. Five hours later, at 2:42 a.m., Morgan could be seen on surveillance footage exiting the bathroom and entering the store, according to a news release from the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

The alarm went off immediately after Morgan entered the store, and police say they received a call from the store's security company reporting that a white man was walking around the store.

Morgan then spent the 18 minutes between leaving the bathroom and the arrival of officers on the scene having a small feast, according to police.

Among the foods consumed by Morgan in that brief time were Tostitos spinach dip, chips, Reese’s chocolate, Ghirardelli chocolate bars, and Dr. Pepper, according to police.

Morgan then hopped behind the register to gran some menthol cigarettes, which police say he then proceeded to smoke inside the store.

The alarm continued to go off the entire time but Morgan did not leave, and in bodycam footage can be seen meeting police at the front door when they arrive on the scene with a two-liter bottle of Dr. Pepper and a pack of Newports in his hand.

That footage shows Morgan being handcuffed as officers remove more chocolate from his pockets.

Police say that Morgan then resisted efforts to place him in the back of a patrol car and at one point spit on an officer after he was inside the squad car, but those events were not included in the bodycam footage released by police

Morgan, who court records show has been arrested at least 12 times in a little over two years, is now charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer and felomy petit theft.

He appeared in court on Monday and has been assigned a public defender but has yet to enter a plea. His public defender did not respond to a request for comment.

According to court records, Morgan remains in custody and is being held on $`13,000 bail.

Related Stories

79-Year-Old Claims She Was Robbed by Phony Tree Trimmers
Teacher Allegedly Calls Teen 3 Days After Student Sex Crime Arrest
Teen Arrested for Anti-Gay Hate Crimes After Defacing Churches: Cops
Bunny Suits, Trash Bags and Other Unusual Disguises People Use to Commit CrimesCrime

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

12 People Running for Office Have Ties to January 6 Events, And 7 Were Convicted for Roles in Capitol Riots
12 People Running for Office Have Ties to January 6 Events, And 7 Were Convicted for Roles in Capitol Riots
1

12 People Running for Office Have Ties to January 6 Events, And 7 Were Convicted for Roles in Capitol Riots

Politics
2 Attempted Abductions by Masked Man Leaves Florida Golf Community on Edge, Leads Cops to Launch Manhunt
2 Attempted Abductions by Masked Man Leaves Florida Golf Community on Edge, Leads Cops to Launch Manhunt
2

2 Attempted Abductions by Masked Man Leaves Florida Golf Community on Edge, Leads Cops to Launch Manhunt

Crime
Doctoral Student Killed After Checking on Dog During July 4 Fireworks, Police Now Searching for His Boyfriend
Doctoral Student Killed After Checking on Dog During July 4 Fireworks, Police Now Searching for His Boyfriend
3

Doctoral Student Killed After Checking on Dog During July 4 Fireworks, Police Now Searching for His Boyfriend

Crime
For Mom Who Survived East Palestine Train Derailment, Nightmares About Catastrophe Are Part of Daily Struggle
For Mom Who Survived East Palestine Train Derailment, Nightmares About Catastrophe Are Part of Daily Struggle
4

For Mom Who Survived East Palestine Train Derailment, Nightmares About Catastrophe Are Part of Daily Struggle

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Did Pregnant Tennessee Teacher Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old Student Give Birth to His Baby In Jail?
Did Pregnant Tennessee Teacher Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old Student Give Birth to His Baby In Jail?
5

Did Pregnant Tennessee Teacher Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old Student Give Birth to His Baby In Jail?

Crime