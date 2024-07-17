A Florida man is facing multiple charges after allegedly going on a crime spree inside a closed pharmacy, say police.

Christopher Morgan,46, is accused of walking into a Walgreens in New Smyrna Beach approximately 20 minutes before closing and immediately heading to the bathroom. Five hours later, at 2:42 a.m., Morgan could be seen on surveillance footage exiting the bathroom and entering the store, according to a news release from the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

The alarm went off immediately after Morgan entered the store, and police say they received a call from the store's security company reporting that a white man was walking around the store.

Morgan then spent the 18 minutes between leaving the bathroom and the arrival of officers on the scene having a small feast, according to police.

Among the foods consumed by Morgan in that brief time were Tostitos spinach dip, chips, Reese’s chocolate, Ghirardelli chocolate bars, and Dr. Pepper, according to police.

Morgan then hopped behind the register to gran some menthol cigarettes, which police say he then proceeded to smoke inside the store.

The alarm continued to go off the entire time but Morgan did not leave, and in bodycam footage can be seen meeting police at the front door when they arrive on the scene with a two-liter bottle of Dr. Pepper and a pack of Newports in his hand.

That footage shows Morgan being handcuffed as officers remove more chocolate from his pockets.

Police say that Morgan then resisted efforts to place him in the back of a patrol car and at one point spit on an officer after he was inside the squad car, but those events were not included in the bodycam footage released by police

Morgan, who court records show has been arrested at least 12 times in a little over two years, is now charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer and felomy petit theft.

He appeared in court on Monday and has been assigned a public defender but has yet to enter a plea. His public defender did not respond to a request for comment.

According to court records, Morgan remains in custody and is being held on $`13,000 bail.