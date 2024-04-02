A Kansas teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student is back behind bars.

The El Dorado Police Department first arrested Jelinda Keeling, 39, on March 15 after an individual called to report an alleged sex crime involving the educator and a teenage boy.

Officers booked Keeling into the Butler County Detention Facility on a charge of unlawful sexual relations with a student 16 or older, and the judge set her bail at $25,000 during her first court appearance later that same day, according to court records.

Keeling and the teenager allegedly had a sexual relationship from Dec. 1, 2023, through March 14, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The high school math teacher eventually posted bail and the judge signed off on her release after instructing Keeling she could not have any contact with the alleged victim, according to a copy of the pre-trial order.

Keeling allegedly violated these conditions just three days after her arrest, according to a motion to revoke her bond filed by the county prosecutor, who wrote: "The defendant has driven by the victim's residence," and "The defendant has called the victim."

Those incident both occurred on March 18, according to the prosecution's motion, and police arrested her again last Thursday.

Keeling is now set to appear in court on Friday to answer to these latest charges in the case.

She has yet to enter a plea to either of these charges and her two public defenders did not respond to requests for comment.

Keeling submitted her resignation to the school soon after her arrest. She had received "Teacher of the Year" honors at that same school in May of last year.

The Wichita Eagle obtained a copy of the letter Superintendent Jenifer Davis sent to parents in the district following Keeling’s arrest.

"Nothing matters more to USD 490 than making school a safe and caring place for every student, every day,” Davis said in the email. “This teacher had been removed from campus and placed on administrative leave as of Thursday ... when we received the report of possible misconduct," wrote Davis. "We also have offered our full cooperation in the law enforcement investigation. Confidentiality laws prevent me from sharing any additional details at this time. If you are concerned about how your child might be affected, please contact me directly so that we can work with you on whatever support is needed.”

Unlawful sexual regions with a student is a Class 5 felony in Kansas. If found guilty, Keeling could be sentenced to up to 130 months in prison.