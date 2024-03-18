Students and parents from a Kentucky Catholic school have filed a lawsuit after federal agents arrested a teacher on child pornography charges.

A federal grand jury indicted Jordan A. Fautz, 39, on charges including distribution of child pornography, distribution of obscene visual representation of child sexual abuse, and possession of child pornography last month, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Fautz entered a plea of not guilty and was remanded to federal custody until his trial, If convicted he faces between 5 and 120 years in prison according to the DOJ.

In some of those images, Fautz allegedly used yearbook photos of two female students whose faces were then "transposed by means of Photoshop or morphing technology onto a different nude female’s body," according to an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Those two students both attended St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church and School, where Fautz had been employed in a variety of jobs including religion teacher and maintenance worker since 2015, according to the affidavit.

In one instance Fautz posted images of nude women and minors in sexual poses with the faces of one of those students and her mother transposed onto the bodies of the nude women, according to the affidavit.

Those images of the two, with the minor believed to be between the ages of 12 and 15, also included "their personal information identifying them as mother and daughter effectively doxing them," says the affidavit.

Then, in early January, Fautz allegedly sent a Dropbox with three subfolders to an undercover FBI agent which included images of the second victim, believed to be between the ages of 12 and 14 according to the affidavit.

Those subfolders included:

“misc” contained 115 jpeg images of mostly teenage girls, labeled with what appears to be their real names. This folder contained non-pornographic images of both Minor Victim 1, Adult Victim 1, and Minor Victim 2, that appear to have been taken at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic School and Church.

"socmedia-tiktok-misc vid” contained 97 videos and folders, mostly labeled by girl’s names of their TikTok accounts or social media posts.

TikTok “xxx" contained 181 images and videos of CSAM. A review of the CSAM shows what appear to be actual CSAM images mixed with morphed or Photoshopped images. There are additional CSAM images depicting Minor Victim 1 and Minor Victim 2. There are numerous other unidentified victims that appear to be minors depicted in a similar manner as Minor Victim 1 and Minor Victim 2.

The affidavit notes that agents are still investigating in hopes of discovering the identities of these other minor females and potential victims.

Fautz also allegedly sent a video on Kik of a minor between the ages of 15 and 17 performing a sex act and a group of girls between the ages of 8 and 132 standing in front of a fire truck in swimsuits, with some of the girls not wearing bottoms, according to the affidavit.

In their lawsuit filed last week against the Archdiocese of Lexington, 11 former students allege that the school did nothing despite Fautz's concerning behavior over the years, reports WLKY.

Among the allegations made in the lawsuit are that Fautz once took a student to a movie and another time drove a student home without notifying the parents, according to the lawsuit.

Fautz also allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student but it was the student who was punished by the school with "parameters," according to their lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the school did not discipline Fautz in any of these instances.

Fautz would also allegedly have "violent outbursts towards students" including one a week before his arrest when he allegedly called a student a "moron" and "a**hole" before kicking him out of class, according to the lawsuit.

These 11 students are now seeking damages to be determined during a jury trial.

The archdiocese and a lawyer for Fautz did not respond to a request for comment.