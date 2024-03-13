A Tennessee school teacher is facing a lengthy list of charges after allegedly raping a 12-year-old student.

A grand jury returned a 23-count indictment against Alissa McCommon last week following a seven-month investigation that allegedly identified 21 potential victims, according to the Covington Police Department (CPD).

The charges relate to allegations stemming from five of those victims whose ages range from 12 to 17, and include:

Rape of a Child

Aggravated Statutory Rape (five counts)

Sexual Exploitation by Electronic Means (four counts)

Solicitation of a Minor to Commit Aggravated Statutory Rape (four counts)

Statutory Rape by An Authority Figure (two counts)

Coercion of a Witness (two counts)

Aggravated Stalking (two counts)

Violation of the Child Protective Act

Tampering with Evidence

Harassment

McCommon appeared in court on Monday to enter a plea of not guilty to all 23 counts, WREG reports.

She entered the courtroom holding what appeared to be a baby bump and smiling in video shot by WREG, but she did not speak during the proceedings.

Her case went to a grand jury after her first alleged victim, who is now 15, took the stand just a few weeks after McCommon told him while out on bail that she was pregnant with his child, according to the Covington Police Department (CPD).

After hearing from the teenager and two other witnesses, the judge ruled that enough probable cause existed for all of the charges to be bound over to the action of a Tipton County Grand Jury.

The Covington Police Department (CPD) first arrested McCommon in September following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Photos from that arrest show her stunned husband looking on as his wife is taken to jail.

"Multiple juvenile victims have come forth stating that they were befriended by their former teacher, McCommon, who began playing video games with them, and then further engaged with them through mobile phone social media apps, which led to her allegedly sending inappropriate photographs and requesting sexual relations with the victims," the CPD said in a statement following the arrest.

There is "no evidence that any of the alleged activities occurred on any school campus," according to the CPD, who also said that "McCommon admitted to communicating inappropriately with former students."

McCommon posted bail after that first arrest but found herself back in custody just a few weeks later after she allegedly contacted one of her alleged victims shortly after being released on bail ahead of her trial.

"The evidence indicates McCommon texted a victim, using a specific code word known to the juvenile as a code word McCommon would previously utilize to confirm that the juvenile was alone, often before sending nude photographs on SnapChat," the CPD said in a statement at the time. "After using the code word on 28 September 2023, the evidence indicates McCommon sent multiple text messages to victim indicating he would 'regret doing this.' McCommon, using the same number, also admitted to a sexual encounter with the victim."

At that same hearing to determine is she would return to custody, audio of McCommon allegedly telling the boy that she was pregnant was played by prosecutors.

The investigation into McCommon began when law enforcement learned that she had been "suspended without pay from her position by Tipton County Schools due to the allegations," according to the CPD.

“I commend the intensive seven-month investigation into these allegations conducted by our CPD staff, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office staff, the District Attorney General’s Office staff, the Tipton County Board of Education staff, US Homeland Security agents, the Carl Perkins Child Abuse Prevention Center staff and the forensic interviewers from across the Region," said CPD Chief Donna Turner after the announcement of these latest charges. “Our goal in any of these investigations is to identify any potential victims and provide medical assistance, counseling, and support for their families throughout the investigation. Without this vital intervention, the ripple effect of trauma can last for years with the victims and the family unit.”

McCommon's lawyer did not respond to a request for comment,