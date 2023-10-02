A Tennessee school teacher accused of raping a child under the age of 13 is back behind bars after being rearrested while out on bail for allegedly texting one of her victims and admitting to at least one "sexual encounter with the victim," police claim.

Photos show fourth-grade teacher Alissa McCommon, 38, sobbing as she was taken away from her home in handcuffs last week.

McCommon is now facing new criminal charges of coercion of a witness, aggravated stalking, and harassment after allegedly contacting one of the underage victims in the case while out on a $25,000 bond, according to police.

The Covington Police Department (CPD) first arrested McCommon in September following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Photos from that arrest show her stunned husband looking on as his wife is taken to jail.

"Multiple juvenile victims have come forth stating that they were befriended by their former teacher, McCommon, who began playing video games with them, and then further engaged with them through mobile phone social media apps, which led to her allegedly sending inappropriate photographs and requesting sexual relations with the victims," the CPD said in a statement following the arrest.

There is "no evidence that any of the alleged activities occurred on any school campus," according to the CPD, who also claim that "McCommon admitted to communicating inappropriately with former students."

This new arrest comes after McCommon allegedly contacted one of her victims shortly after being released on bail ahead of her trial.

"The evidence indicates McCommon texted a victim, using a specific code word known to the juvenile as a code word McCommon would previously utilize to confirm that the juvenile was alone, often before sending nude photographs on SnapChat," says the CPD. "After using the code word on 28 September 2023, the evidence indicates McCommon sent multiple text messages to victim indicating he would 'regret doing this.' McCommon, using the same number, also admitted to a sexual encounter with the victim."

She is currently being held without bond and will appear in court on Wednesday.

“The actions of McCommon are not only appalling, but CPD is also concerned about this apparent violation of her bond conditions. Due to the nature of the communications, we are concerned others may have been contacted," said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner. “We continue to work closely with the District Attorneys’ Office as to the revocation of McCommon’s bond, as well as the additional charges that continue to develop.”

The investigation into McCommon began when law enforcement learned that she had been "suspended without pay from her position by Tipton County Schools due to the allegations," according to the CPD.

The investigation into McCommon is ongoing, according to the CPD, who are not releasing any specific details due to the age of the victim and other possible victims but did say that "additional charges are expected."

Court records obtained by Inside Edition Digital show that McCommon is accused of violating Tennessee Code § 39-13-522, rape of a child. That is defined under Tennessee law as "the unlawful sexual penetration of a victim by the defendant or the defendant by a victim, if the victim is more than three (3) years of age but less than thirteen (13) years of age."

If convicted, McCommon would face a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.

“Covington Police Department Detectives continue to investigate this terrible exploitation and abuse of these young boys," Chief Turner said after McCommon's initial arrest. "We expect to also develop the investigation to determine accountability of other adults in the case, including those who were aware of the abuse, and those who allowed or provided locations for such illegal acts to occur."

Turner also said that she had spoken with the US Attorney’s Office and intends to "pursue any appropriate federal charges related to the sexual exploitation of these victims utilizing cellphones, inappropriate relations, and activities across jurisdictional State lines."

Turner concluded her remarks by stating: "We will prosecute this case to the fullest and will continue to support the victims and their families during all aspects of the investigation."

This is a joint investigation between the CPD and the Tipton County Sheriff's Office, with Mark E. Davidson, the district attorney general for Tennessee's 25th Judicial District, assigned to prosecute the case.

McCommon has not yet entered a plea on any of these charges.