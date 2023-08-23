A Tennessee math teacher is accused of raping a minor, according to court records.

Casey McGrath, 28, was arrested last week and charged with aggravated statutory rape, according to Hamilton County court records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The geometry teacher is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a minor between the ages of 13 and 18 according to the indictment, which says the offense occurred on May 1.

That is just one month after McGrath was suspended from her job at Central High School without pay on March 31, according to a county spokesperson.

News 9 reported at the time that McGrath was under investigation for 'inappropriate physical contact with a student that does not result in harm." That contact also was "of a sexual nature," according to the personnel file obtained by News 9.

Hamilton County docket records show that McGrath will be making her first court appearance on September 6 and is out on bail awaiting that hearing after her husband, Blake, posted a cash bond.

McGrath began working at Central Hugh School in 2020 as a geometry and algebra teacher. She was named teacher of the month a year later in Oct. 2021, according to the school's website.

She has not yet entered a plea and her defense lawyer is not listed or named in the court docket.