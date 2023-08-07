A Wisconsin teacher is facing 600 years behind bars after a jury convicted her of sexually assaulting a student.

It took jurors in Monroe County just five hours to return with a guilty verdict on all 25 counts against Anne N. Nelson-Koch.

Those charges stem from the former teacher's "repeated sexual assaults of a 14-year-old male student in the basement of a private school in Tomah during the 2016-17 school year," according to Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger.

The conviction comes after the victim in the case, now 20, took the stand during the three-day trial.

Nelson-Koch also took the stand in her own defense according to the Monroe County Court docket.

“The victim of these crimes is an incredibly brave young man. He spoke the truth, and the jury heard him loud and clear," Monroe County District Attorney Sarah M. Skiles said after the jurors delivered their verdict. "We are so grateful to the jury for their dedication to finding the truth."

Skiles, who prosecuted the case for the district attorney's office, also praised the work of investigator Paul Sloan of the Tomah Police Department, who led the investigation into the allegations.

"We could not have achieved this outcome with the victim's strength and Investigator Sloan's dedication and thorough investigation."

Skiles requested that the judge overseeing the case revoke the defendant's bond in the wake of the verdict and remand her to prison, but he instead chose to release the former teacher back into the community outfitted with a GPS bracelet, according to the district attorney's office.

Nelson-Koch is due back in court on October 27 for sentencing in the case after being convicted of:

12 counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child

four counts of child enticement sexual conduct

eight counts of exposing intimate parts to a child

one count of intimidating a victim

Her lawyers did not return a request for comment.

Records obtained by Inside Edition Digital show that the assaults occurred shortly after the death of Nelson-Koch's husband, Gerald, in 2015.

It is also after her husband's death that Nelson-Koch moved from Iowa to Tomah, according to public records, where she accepted a job at Tomah Baptist Academy.

Nelson-Koch is also the mother to three adult children.