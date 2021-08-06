Arizona Principal Charged With Sexual Misconduct for Allegedly Assaulting 3 Underage Students, Police Say | Inside Edition

Arizona Principal Charged With Sexual Misconduct for Allegedly Assaulting 3 Underage Students, Police Say

Crime
Victor Zamora
Victor Zamora.Chandler Police Department
By IE Staff
First Published: 6:59 AM PDT, August 6, 2021

The principal acknowledged having sexual contact with three male students, police said.

An Arizona principal and teacher has been charged with 15 counts of sexual misconduct involving three underage male students, police said.

Victor Zamora, 40, was arrested July 22 in Mesa after Chandler Police Dfepartment detectives launched an investigation of an alleged incident in which Zamora took a 16-year-old to dinner to recruit him to enroll in the private Legacy Academy, where Zamora was an instructor and principal, police said.

Zamora had sexual relations with the boy afterward, and again a month later, police said. The principal also had sexual relations with two other teen students, authorities said, one of them the brother of the first alleged victim.

"Zamora was a teacher and principal at the school and therefore in a position of trust. Zamora was also active as a youth leader in various religious communities in the east valley," said a statement from the department.

His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 10, according to online court records. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail. Police said he is considered a flight risk because he has overstayed a visa from Mexico that expired in 2019.

"Mr. Zamora deserves the opportunity to defend himself and  to be judged by a court of  law and not the court of public opinion," his attorney, Michelle Skura, told Inside Edition Digital in an email on Thursday. "This is a difficult time for the family and we do ask that you please give them space during this time."

