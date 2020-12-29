Oklahoma Special Education Teacher Charged With Rape for Allegedly Having Sex With Student

A 26-year-old special needs teacher in Oklahoma has been charged with rape after allegedly having sex with a teenage student and sending him a nude selfie, police said.

Andee Lantz was arrested earlier this month on second-degree rape charges, according to the Carnegie City Police Department. She was released last week on $15,000 bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March.

Lantz allegedly acknowledged having sexual relations with a 16-year-old student two to three times, police said, and had invited him to her home. She was employed by Carnegie Public Schools until November, when she resigned after allegations began surfacing about her alleged sexual relationship with the teen, who was not one of her pupils, police said.

According to court documents, KWTV reported, parents interviewed by police said a nude selfie of the teacher began circulating at the school after Lantz allegedly sent it to the student.

“It makes me sick to my stomach,” said one parent, according to the documents. “In the beginning I didn't know if it was a rumor, I called a couple other moms and they said it was true,” the parent said.

The teacher and the student initially denied having a sexual relationship, police said, but Lantz eventually acknowledged the two had been riding in a car following a homecoming game when the teen “leaned in and kissed her and it went from there," according to authorities.

