Wisconsin Teacher Sentenced After Having Sexual Relationship With Student

A Wisconsin school staffer accused of an alleged sexual relationship with a 16 year-old high student was sentenced Friday to six months in jail, according to Law and Crime.

Courtney Roznowski, 32, pleaded no contest to one count of exposing intimate parts to a child, under a plea deal that saw the most serious charge of sexual assault dropped because at the time she was not under contract with the Green Bay School District when she slept with the student. She met the victim while at Southwest High School, reported Fox 11 News.

Roznowski, who worked as a paraprofessional at Green Bay Southwest High School, was first charged in September 2019 after Child Protective Services sent the allegations to police, WBAY reported.

Roznowski admitted to the judge in a statement that she was having “extensive personal issues” in her life and had been drinking a lot at the time. She appeared remorseful as she stood before Judge Donald Zuidmulder, and acknowledged her wrongdoings, the New York Post reported.

“I accept responsibility for what I did, and I know what I did was wrong. While I did initiate the relationship I should have put an end to it once I realized that the messages being sent to me were from a student at the school. Please have it in your heart to see the good in me,” WLUK -TV reported.

Judge Donald Zuidmulder called Roznowski’s conduct “appalling” and “the nightmare of every parent,” the news station reported.

“What a parent assumes is that their child is in safe environment with trusting people. But I have to tell you I am unimpressed by your comments about ‘a good heart.’ You drove over there. It doesn’t have anything to do with heart,” said Zuidmulder WLUK-TV reported.

The judge told Roznowski how shameful her actions were and directed her to turn towards her mother and father, who were sitting in the galley, and to look at them, reported Fox 11.

“Here’s what I want to tell you, Miss Roznowski: You’ve broken their hearts. And whatever punishment I impose on you, I assume that the humiliation and embarrassment you’ve caused your mother and father is more punishment that you will carry than what I could impose on you,” the judge said.

The judge also placed Roznowski on probation for three years. He ordered that she write an apology letter to the staff at the high school and to every superintendent in the county because of the damage she caused to the profession. She must also stay sober and can no longer work with anywhere with minors, WLUK reported.

Zuidmulder said that if charges of sexual assault by a staff member had stood, Roznowski would have received a prison sentence, but that he can’t sentence her for a crime that she was not convicted of, reported WLUK.

RELATED STORIES

Mary Kay Letourneau, Teacher Who Raped Her Student Then Married Him, Loses Cancer Battle at 58

Paris Hilton’s Horrific Claims of Abuse at Boarding School for Troubled Teens Resonate With 13 Former Students

Montana Man Initially Charged With More Than 60 Child Sex Abuse Charges Gets Deferred Sentence in Plea Deal