Former Texas Teacher Gets 20 Years in Prison for Sexual Assault of 14-Year-Old Boy, His 13-Year-Old Girlfriend

A former teacher and private tutor in Texas was sentenced to 20 years behind bars as part of a plea deal in a child sex assault case, according to prosecutors. Leticia Lowery, 40, admitted to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy and his 13-year-old girlfriend.

She pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree sexual assault of a child and first-degree sexual performance by a child, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

“Lowery preyed on our community’s most vulnerable … she violated children to satisfy her own selfish desires,” Assistant DA Laura Bond said in a statement. The lengthy sentence she added “reflects this community’s intolerance for child sexual offenders,” reported The New York Post.

Lowery was exposed after the teenage boy’s mother found text messages between her son and Lowery that were “sexual in nature,” according to court documents obtained by KTRK-TV.

Court records said Lowery had sex with a 14-year-old boy in her home last November. Separately, she was also accused of telling a 13-year-old girl to perform a sex act on the boy while she watched, according to the complaint documents, Click2Houston reported.

Prosecutors said Lowery was out on bond from Harris County on charges she allegedly solicited a minor boy, who was 15, when she was arrested in Montgomery County in November 2019, reported KPRC2 News.

“I think oftentimes when people hear about offenses that are committed by a female against a male child, people tend to minimize it but the effect on the child is still the same,” Bond told Click2Houston.

Bond said the defendant met the two victims in the Montgomery County case through personal relationships, reported the news site.

“Her taking responsibility and pleading to 20 years in prison is a statement on the fact that she knew what Montgomery County and the community and jurors would’ve sentenced her to,” Bond told KPRC2 News.

Lowery has been in jail in Montgomery County and the Harris County case is still pending, Bond said.

