Married Teacher, 26, Admits to Having Sex With Middle School Student, 14, Multiple Times in Boy's Bed

Crime
Virginia teacher Megan Swanson with her husband
Megan Swanson (left and inset with her husband) has been in jail since June (mugshot right).FB, HCSO
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 11:19 AM PST, February 12, 2024

"On several occasions, [Swanson] would go to the victim’s house and have sexual intercourse with the student. Her DNA was recovered from his bed linens," Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said last week.

A Virginia teacher admitted to having sexual relations with a 14-year-old middle school student, court records show.

Megan Swanson, 26, entered a guilty plea to four counts of carnal knowledge of a 13/14-year-old without force and one count of indecent liberties of a minor as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Prosecutors agreed to a "nolle prosequi" on four additional counts of carnal knowledge as well as a single count of indecent act with a child. This means that Swanson will not be charged or sentenced for those alleged offenses, but prosecutors reserve the right to possibly charge her with the same offenses at a later date.

"During the 2022-23 school year, [Swanson] was having sexual relations with her 14-year-old student," Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said in a statement last week. "On several occasions, [Swanson] would go to the victim’s house and have sexual intercourse with the student. Her DNA was recovered from his bed linens."

Police arrested Swanson back in June, one year after the former Hungary Creek Middle School teacher's wedding.

Lt. Matthew Pecka said the investigation into Swanson began earlier that month after the Henrico County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) became "aware of potentially inappropriate acts involving an adult acting in a custodial manner with a Henrico County student."

The HCSO gathered enough information to seek indictments "related to potential sexual acts between an adult and a teen minor" and arrested Swanson, according to Pecka.

No additional details were shared at that time due to the ongoing investigation.

Police booked Swanson into Henrico County Jail on June 30, where she has remained since, according to jail records. Swanson will be back in court on May 20 for her sentencing hearing, where she faces up to 50 years in prison.

"I must recognize the brave action of those who brought this matter to the attention of Henrico Police Division," Taylor said in her statement last week. "We are always asking people if they see something unusual, or not quite right, to say something. Because of their efforts, this predator is off the streets, out of our schools, and will be held accountable for her actions."

Earlier this year a teacher in Arkansas admitted to having sex with a 17-year-old student on a school trip, while a teacher in Iowa admitted to engaging in sex acts with a 14-year-old student. A teacher in Missouri is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student at school while his classmate kept lookout, and in Florida, a teacher allegedly filmed her sexual encounters with her former eighth-grade student.

Related Stories

Teacher Had Sexual Contact, Pregnancy Scare With Boy, 13: Affidavit
Teacher Had Sex With Student, 12, and Groomed Boy, 11, Say Police
Suspicious Mom Finds Son and Teacher Having Sex, Takes Pic: Prosecutor
Is 'May December' Inspired by Disgraced School Teacher Mary Letourneau?Entertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter
Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter
1

Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter

Human Interest
Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift
Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift
2

Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift

Crime
How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later
How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later
3

How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie
Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie
4

Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie

News
Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents
Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents
5

Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents

Offbeat