A Virginia teacher admitted to having sexual relations with a 14-year-old middle school student, court records show.

Megan Swanson, 26, entered a guilty plea to four counts of carnal knowledge of a 13/14-year-old without force and one count of indecent liberties of a minor as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Prosecutors agreed to a "nolle prosequi" on four additional counts of carnal knowledge as well as a single count of indecent act with a child. This means that Swanson will not be charged or sentenced for those alleged offenses, but prosecutors reserve the right to possibly charge her with the same offenses at a later date.

"During the 2022-23 school year, [Swanson] was having sexual relations with her 14-year-old student," Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said in a statement last week. "On several occasions, [Swanson] would go to the victim’s house and have sexual intercourse with the student. Her DNA was recovered from his bed linens."

Police arrested Swanson back in June, one year after the former Hungary Creek Middle School teacher's wedding.

Lt. Matthew Pecka said the investigation into Swanson began earlier that month after the Henrico County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) became "aware of potentially inappropriate acts involving an adult acting in a custodial manner with a Henrico County student."

The HCSO gathered enough information to seek indictments "related to potential sexual acts between an adult and a teen minor" and arrested Swanson, according to Pecka.

No additional details were shared at that time due to the ongoing investigation.

Police booked Swanson into Henrico County Jail on June 30, where she has remained since, according to jail records. Swanson will be back in court on May 20 for her sentencing hearing, where she faces up to 50 years in prison.

"I must recognize the brave action of those who brought this matter to the attention of Henrico Police Division," Taylor said in her statement last week. "We are always asking people if they see something unusual, or not quite right, to say something. Because of their efforts, this predator is off the streets, out of our schools, and will be held accountable for her actions."

