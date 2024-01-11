A Florida school teacher is facing federal child pornography charges after allegedly filming more than two dozen videos of her engaged in sexual activity with a former student, according to court documents.

Marie-Jo Gordo, 29, is facing three counts of sexually exploiting a minor after allegedly filming videos of herself and a former eighth-grade student, according to an indictment obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The teacher entered a plea of not guilty via a signed waiver ahead of her next hearing in an Orlando courtroom on Jan. 18.

A forensic evaluation of that underage student’s phone by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) discovered "approximately 28 videos" of Gordo and the victim “engaged in sexual activity,” according to a complaint filed in October that was unsealed this week.

In that complaint, an FBI Task Force Officer states there is probable cause to believe Gordo:

“produced child pornography"

“possessed child pornography"

“received and distributed child pornography”

“coerced and enticed a minor to engage in sexual activity”

Authorities learned about the alleged relationship in September, when the student’s mother reported to the OCSO that her son, who had yet to reach the age of 18, was having a relationship with his former teacher, according to the complaint.

The mother also provided her consent for a search of her son’s iPhone 14 at the time, at which time the OSCO Digital Forensic Unit conducted a forensic examination of the device, says the complaint.

An FBI task force officer then reviewed those findings, and in the complaint detailed three of the videos allegedly discovered on the device.

“A 13 minute, 13 second video file that depicted Gordo and [the student] engaging in mutual oral sexual activity and penile/vagina sexual activity between them both.”

“A four minute, 13 second video file that depicted Gordo performing oral sex on [the student] and penile/vagina sexual activity between them both.”

“A four minute, 17 second video that depicted Gordo and [the student] engaging in digital penetration, [the student] performing oral sexual activity on Gordo, and penile/vagina sexual activity between them both.”

A detective with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children task force then joined the investigation and spoke with the student, says the complaint.

The student told the detective that he and Gordo had been in a relationship between June and September of 2023, had engaged in sexual activity at various hotels and Gordo’s car, and that in 2019 Gordo was both his eighth-grade teacher and his religious ambassador, according to the complaint.

Gordo resigned from the charter school where she taught the student in June of last year for reasons that are not specified in the complaint.

The FBI Task Force Officer writes in the complaint that Gordo had since taken a job as an art teacher at another school, citing open sources.

The complaint does not give the name of either of these schools.

Gordo had been out on bond following her arrest back in October. Her lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.