A Louisiana school teacher is accused of sending nude photos to a student and even engaging in a sex act with the boy in front of her infant child, according to a court record.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Tatum Hatch, 32, on Wednesday and charged her with the computer-aided solicitation of a minor, according to an arrest warrant obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Hatch bailed out the day after her arrest but has yet to enter a plea to the charge. There is no lawyer listed for the teacher on the court docket.

The alleged messages of solicitation were sent via Instagram to a student who said he was 14 when the relationship started between him and Hatch, according to the warrant.

"Messages from Hatch detailed the fact that she wanted the victim to 'know she wanted him to f*** her,'" alleges the warrant.

Hatch then allegedly asked the boy to describe a theoretical encounter between teacher and student, according to the warrant.

"Later in the message thread, Hatch describes to the victim that he will come in through her bedroom window," says the warrant. "She then asks him if he will be rough or gentle with her."

Hatch allegedly gets more graphic, asking the victim "if he is going to take her clothes off and if she is going to take his off," according to the warrant,

The teacher allegedly said at one point that "she was worried the victim will find someone else to be his 'first,'" according to the warrant.

It was the boy's father who contacted police after his son showed him messages sent by Hatch, according to the warrant. A forensic examination of the boy's account also managed to find a nude photo sent by the teacher to the boy, says the warrant.

Most alarming is the allegation made by the teen that he had a sexual encounter with his teacher while her infant child was in the car.

"The victim also stated that Hatch has come to his residence about a year ago. He stated it was late at night and she met him at the end of his driveway," says the warrant. "He stated Hatch groped his penis but they did not have sex. He stated Hatch had her infant child in the vehicle when she came to his house."

Hatch did admit to talking with the boy but did not confess to the crime she is charged with, according to the warrant.

She also allegedly admitted to giving the boy upwards of $600 over the past year, telling law enforcement that "she was afraid of the victim because of a rumor she heard about him and that is why she gave him money," says the warrant.

Hatch is facing a sentence of 7 to 10 years in prison if convicted at trial.