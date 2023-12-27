Texas Teacher Had Indecent Sexual Contact With Student, 13, Texted She Might be Pregnant: Arrest Affidavit

Crime
Adriana Rullon
Adriana Rullan
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 1:22 PM PST, December 27, 2023

A Texas teacher is accused of carrying on a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student for months.

Adriana Mariel Rullan, 27, a teacher at Antonio Gonzalez Middle School, was booked into the Webb County Jail last week on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, improper relationship between a student and an educator, and indecent sexual contact, according to jail records.

Those records also show that Rullan posted bail and was released later that day. She had yet to enter a plea to any of the three counts for which she is charged at this time.

The United ISD Police Department launched an investigation into Rullan after the parents of the boy alleged that their 13-year-old son had been exchanging texts and photos with a teacher at Antonio Gonzalez Middle School which were sexual in nature, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Laredo Morning Times.

Officers were informed that the boy's stepfather had gone through his phone after becoming suspicious about a recent $131 purchase the boy made, said the affidavit.

The stepfather discovered that the boy "repeatedly received money from a woman identified as Rullan" and "discovered a text message conversation stored under 'Adriana' with pink hearts," reports the Laredo Morning Times.

Those texts allegedly showed that Rullan had “sexual intercourse/sexual contact” with the boy during school at least 12 times between Aug. 18 and Nov. 19 of this year, says the affidavit.

In another text exchange, Rullan told the boy she thought she might be pregnant, according to the affidavit.

Rullan met with investigators prior to her arrest and denied having sexual intercourse with the boy, said the affidavit.

She again denied that allegation on a call with the boy's parents that police were monitoring, according to the affidavit.

There is no lawyer listed on Rullan's docket, but her school district released a statement in the wake of the allegations.

"UISD has learned of the arrest of a former employee for various charges. UISD promptly followed administrative and legal protocol and collaborated with UISD PD to investigate the serious allegations made against the former employee prior to the arrest," read the statement. "The former employee was also placed on leave once UISD was made aware of the allegations."

It went on to say: "Our community can rest assured that the individual is no longer employed by the District and that UISD takes swift action to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct once received, as required by state and federal law."

 

