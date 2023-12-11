A North Carolina school teacher is facing multiple charges after she and a student were discovered having sex by the boy's mother, according to police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers arrested Gabriela Neufeld, 26, on Nov. 29 after being alerted by the victim's mother to a "sexual assault" taking place.

The mother had tracked down her son using a location-sharing app after becoming suspicious of his recent behavior and hearing rumors he might be having a relationship with his teacher, prosecutors said during Neufeld's initial court appearance.

On the day of Neufeld's arrest, the victim told his mother he had rugby practice, according to prosecutors, but she saw his location had him at the park, prosecutors said in court last week.

When the mother arrived at the park, she found her son and Neufeld naked in the car and having sex, at which point she took photos and called police, said prosecutors.

Police then arrived on the scene to question Neufeld and the victim.

"The victim reported to police that the suspect was his assigned biology teacher starting this current school year in August 2023 at South Mecklenburg High School," says the probable cause affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital. "He advised they started a dating relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend on October 18, 2023."

The victim the told police the pair had engaged in sexual intercourse more than five times but less than 100 in the just-over one month they had been dating, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Neufeld on the scene and charged her with five counts of sexual activity with a student. The victim is 18, which is the age of consent in the state, but a teacher cannot legally have sex with a student who is more than four years their junior unless they are married.

Neufeld posted bond shortly after her arrest but is forced to wear an ankle monitor as a condition of her release after prosecutors said there were concerns that the victim might try and runaway with the defendant..

Her lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Neufeld has yet to enter a plea and is due back in court on Dec. 19 for a probable cause hearing.

