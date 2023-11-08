Maryland Teacher Arrested After Former Middle School Student Claims They Had Sex Over 20 Times When He Was 14
The victim also told police that when he was in eighth grade, Melissa Curtis performed oral sex on him while the two were in a classroom at the middle school.
A Maryland school teacher is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old middle school student on more than 20 occasions, according to police.
Melissa Curtis, 31, turned herself in on Tuesday in Montgomery County and is facing charges that include sex abuse of a minor along with six felony and eight misdemeanor counts of sex offenses.
She made her first court appearance on Wednesday but has yet to enter a plea to any of those charges.
The alleged abuse occurred between January and May of 2015 when Curtis was 22 and the victim 14, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.
At the time, the victim was an eighth-grade student at Montgomery Village Middle School, where Curtis was a teacher.
The victim first spoke with members of the Special Investigation Unit on Oct. 5, at which time he claimed that he and Curtis had sex more than 20 times.
An arrest warrant obtained by Inside Edition Digital reveals that the victim also claimed:
- "Curtis performed oral sex on him" while the two were in a classroom at the middle school
- "Curtis had sexual intercourse twice with [him] at her mother's residence"
- "Curtis provided him with alcohol and marijuana and encouraged him to perform oral sex on her which did occur"
- "Curtis had sexual intercourse with him at his residence in Montgomery County, Maryland"
The investigation into Curtis is ongoing, with the Montgomery County Police Department stating that detectives suspect that there may be additional victims and would like to speak with them.
Curtis had initially been held without bond, but court records show that at her hearing on Wednesday bail was set at $50,000.
She is still listed as being in custody at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
Her lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.
