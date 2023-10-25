An Iowa school teacher is accused of "engaging in sexually oriented acts" with three students, the youngest of whom was just 13 at the time.

Cassidy Kraus, 24, is charged with three counts of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors, two counts of lascivious acts with a child - fondle or touch, and one count of third-degree sexual abuse, according to court documents.

Her arrest comes just months after her July 1 wedding, though the marriage was brief. Court records show that her husband filed for divorce on Aug.28.

That divorce filing occurred just three days after Kraus tendered her resignation in lieu of termination at IKM-Manning Schools. The school board announced the news at the time, noting that Kraus had been on leave as the school investigated allegations that she sent inappropriate photos that were sexual in nature to students.

Then, last week, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office arrested Kraus following a joint investigation with the Manning Police Department.

"It is alleged that while employed as a teacher at the IKM Manning School, Kraus engaged in multiple sexually oriented acts with three different students, the youngest of which being 13," said the Carrol County Sheriff's Office.

The complaint filed last week goes into slightly more detail, accusing Kraus of "performing sex acts with a person 14 years of age" and alleging that the teacher did "disseminate obscene material" using SnapChat to one victim back in 2022 and two others in 2023.

Jail records show that Kraus posted $10,000 bond soon after her arrest and was released ahead of her first court appearance.

She has yet to enter a plea.