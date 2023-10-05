The Tennessee school teacher charged with rape and rearrested last week after allegedly violating the conditions of her bail by breaking the no contact order with the alleged victim to tell him that she is pregnant.

Alissa McCommon, 38, appeared at a bond revocation hearing in Tipton County General Sessions Court on Tuesday night, where one of the investigators in the case shared texts and a recording of a phone conversation allegedly between the boy police say is her victim and the defendant.

In one text message, McCommon allegedly writes that the boy will "regret this," according to the testimony of Detective Tony Doss of the Covington Police Department .

In another text, Doss said that McCommon allegedly wrote: "This was a mistake, this is my burden." McCommon went on to ask the victim to "delete this number" and "please don't get me in trouble," said Doss.

The Leader reports that after receiving these text messages, the boy and his mother went to police and agreed to let officers record a conversation between the boy and the former fourth-grade teacher.

“I’m just really scared. I don’t even know if it’s you or not," says a woman, who police allege to be McCommon, on that call. "I will never text you again. You will never hear from me again, just please don’t say anything."

The woman police allege to be McCommon later says to the boy on the recording that she is going to "raise this baby and love this baby, and I’ll do it by myself."

McCommon does not say who the father of the baby is, and remains married to her husband, who is employed as an officer in the same court she appeared in on Tuesday.

The judge ultimately decided to revoke her bond and ordered McCommon to undergo a mental health evaluation.

The Covington Police Department first arrested McCommon in September following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

That investigation began when law enforcement learned the teacher had been "suspended without pay from her position by Tipton County Schools due to the allegations," according to the CPD.

Court records obtained by Inside Edition Digital show that McCommon is accused of violating Tennessee Code § 39-13-522, rape of a child. That is defined under Tennessee law as "the unlawful sexual penetration of a victim by the defendant or the defendant by a victim, if the victim is more than three (3) years of age but less than thirteen (13) years of age."

If convicted, McCommon would face a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Court records show that McCommon is now facing additional charges of aggravated stalking, coercion of a witness, tampering with evidence, and harassment.

“Covington Police Department Detectives continue to investigate this terrible exploitation and abuse of these young boys," Chief Turner said after McCommon's initial arrest. "We expect to also develop the investigation to determine accountability of other adults in the case, including those who were aware of the abuse, and those who allowed or provided locations for such illegal acts to occur."

Turner also said that she had spoken with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and intends to "pursue any appropriate federal charges related to the sexual exploitation of these victims utilizing cellphones, inappropriate relations, and activities across jurisdictional State lines."

Turner concluded her remarks by stating: "We will prosecute this case to the fullest and will continue to support the victims and their families during all aspects of the investigation."

This is a joint investigation between the CPD and the Tipton County Sheriff's Office, with Mark E. Davidson, the district attorney general for Tennessee's 25th Judicial District, assigned to prosecute the case.

McCommon has not yet entered a plea on any of these charges and on Wednesday the judge granted her a continuance in the case.

Her attorneys issued a stern response to the charges filed against their client in a statement obtained by Inside Edition Digital,

“The Covington Police Department released a one-sided press release—which the court of public opinion has seized on to convict Mrs. McCommon without having full knowledge of the facts, or lack thereof, uncovered during a proper investigation," said Jere Mason and Bryan Huffman. "Mrs. McCommon maintains her innocence of the charge levied by the Covington Police Department.”

Mason and Huffman closed out their statement by writing: “Until all the facts can be presented, the public should reserve judgment and remember that in a free society we must rely on the criminal justice system to do its job."