A Louisiana teacher is accused of raping a high school student after the teenager allegedly fathered her child.

Morgan Freche, 33, turned herself into the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday and is now charged with one count of third-degree rape, four counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of oral sexual battery.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said that his department started investigating Freche on Sept. 24, following a report "alleging a 17-year-old male fathered a child with a Tangipahoa Parish School System employee."

Four days later, on Sept. 28, a representative with the Tangipahoa Parish School System informed Sheriff Edwards that "the teacher implicated in the investigation recently resigned from her position."

The allegations of sexual misconduct date back approximately two years, said Sheriff Edwards, who declined to give any further information about the ongoing investigation.

"While we cannot share specific details regarding the investigation, we can confirm that the allegations were dealt with promptly, and the investigation process has been rigorous and thorough," said Edwards. "This type of investigation is time-consuming and is being handled with great care. Under no circumstances will we be rushed for closure."

Inside Edition Digital spoke with the attorney for the alleged victim, George R. Tucker, who says that the sexual misconduct allegedly started when his client was just 14 years old.

He also says that the birth of the child and nature of the relationship between Freche and his client were allegedly known by some members of the school faculty.

Tucker claims that the boy's mother learned about her son allegedly fathering a child with Freche when two members of the Loranger faculty congratulated her on becoming a grandmother while she attended a high school football game to watch her son play.

"The next steps are to find out why this was not shared with the family by those who knew, and why no one informed the authorities," Tucker says. "There are laws about this kind of thing, and yet there were no police involved. So who at the school knew about this and when did they know about this?"

Tangipahoa Parish School System Superintendent Stilley said in a statement that she and the school district did not know anything about Freche's alleged sexual misconduct until after police launched their investigation.

"We have just learned of the arrest of former Tangipahoa Parish teacher, Morgan Freche. Although personnel and student matters are confidential and the specifics of such matters may not be discussed, student safety and the proper conduct of school district employees are a priority," Stilley said in a statement obtained by Inside Edition Digital. "Neither the Board nor this office will tolerate employee behavior which crosses the line in areas such as the proper professional relationships between educators and their students. We are fortunate that the children of Tangipahoa Parish are instructed by professionals, and allegations of this nature are unfortunate. We are cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation of this matter at this time."

Freche is currently in custody at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and has yet to appear in court or enter a plea in the case.