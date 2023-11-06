A Missouri school teacher allegedly confessed to engaging in sexual acts with a student after being arrested by police.

Kristin Rose Kirker, 27, is now behind bars and charged with two counts of sexual contact with a student following incidents that allegedly occurred between March and April of this year, according to the felony complaint filed on Friday.

The school district says Kirker, who has a 3-year-old daughter, is no longer employed at the school.

Those incidents were brought to the attention of the school on Nov. 2, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The victim arrived at school with his stepmother, one day after allegedly telling her that he had sex with Kirker in his bedroom at the end of the previous school year, according to the affidavit.

Once the responding officer had arrived at the school, he sat down for an interview with the victim.

The victim said Kirker had asked for his phone number “during baseball season,” and that the two began exchanging texts, according to the affidavit.

Those texts then started to include sexually explicit images, said the victim, first of Kirker and then of himself, according to the affidavit.

At this point, the interview shifted to the two sexual incidents between the pair.

The first sexual incident took place when the victim went to Kirker's classroom and asked for oral sex, according to the affidavit.

Kirker allegedly performed oral sex on the victim, and a few weeks later she allegedly texted the victim to see if he was home alone, according to the affidavit.

She then went over to his home, where she allegedly performed oral sex on the victim and then engaged in sexual intercourse, according to the affidavit.

After hearing about these incidents, officers arrived to escort Kirker from the school to the sheriff's office for questioning, according to the affidavit.

Kirker agreed to speak with police, according to the affidavit, and allegedly confirmed everything that the victim had told the responding officer.

Police say she admitted to sending nude images of herself, receiving nude images of the boy, performing oral sex on the teenager in her classroom, and going to his home for sex, according to the affidavit.

Kirker was then arrested and is now being held on no bond, which she and her attorney are fighting.

In a motion filed with the judge, Kirker says she has no felony criminal history, is not a threat to the victim or the community, and is not a flight risk while also saying she would have "no issue complying with any special conditions."

The judge agreed to hear arguments on that motion during a hearing on Wednesday.

Kirker's lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.