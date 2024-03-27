Seven months. Three teachers. One school district.

The Buckeye Police Department in Arizona arrested 23-year-old Alyssa Todd last week after investigating allegations she had "inappropriate contact" with a 15-year-old student at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies High School.

In a statement announcing the arrest, the Buckeye Police Department (BPD) said: "This is the third arrest of a female sexual predator with ties to our local schools in less than a year."

It is the third arrest in just seven months, with the first occurring in September and the second in October.

Todd's arrest came after a family member suspected the teacher of having inappropriate contact with a student at the public charter school and contacted authorities, according to the BPD.

A review of communications between the student and Todd, who at the time was a teacher and athletic coach at the school, as well as the collection of additional evidence led investigators to believe that "abuse had occurred on and off campus for at least two months," according to the BPD.

Todd, who is married, is now charged with six counts of sexual conduct with a minor and a single count of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation, according to court records.

She has not yet entered a plea but will appear in Maricopa County Court on Wednesday for a status conference and return on Friday for a preliminary hearing. Her lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

In September, the BPD arrested another teacher at the same school.

The arrest of Jessica Kramer occurred after a staff member at the school informed authorities about a "possible inappropriate relationship" between Kramer and a 17-year-old student at the school, according to the BPD.

After a months-long investigation, detectives presented their findings to a grand jury and alleged that Kramer, 42, and the teen had an "inappropriate relationship" between August and October 2022, according to the BPD.

Court records show that the grand jury then voted to indict Kramer on five counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Those same court records also show that Kramer has entered a not guilty plea to all charges, and the case is set to head to trial.

One month after Kramer's arrest, the BPD took Diana Pirvu into custody.

The arrest of Pirvu, much like Todd, came after a family member contacted authorities to say they suspected the "inappropriate contact" involving the teaching assistant at Imagine Schools and a 13-year-old boy, according to the BPD.

An investigation ensued, after which detectives alleged that several incidents of abuse occurred off campus involving Pirvu and the alleged victim, said the BPD.

Pirvu, 24, is now charged with five counts of sexual conduct with a minor after being indicted by a grand jury shortly after her arrest. She has entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

Her trial is set for June.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to lawyers for Kramer and Pirvu as well as the superintendent of the school district, but they did not respond to requests for comment.