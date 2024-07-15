"Welcome home."

That is the last thing a Florida teenager said before opening fire on her mother and her mother's boyfriend inside their Palm Bay home, according to an affidavit from the Palm Bay Police Department obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Police arrived at the home shortly after midnight on July 7 in response to a 911 call from the 16-year-old suspect who claimed that burglars had broken into the home and started shooting, according to the affidavit,

That story began to fall apart as investigators moved through the crime scene and found bloody footprints matching a pair of shoes owned by the teenager, according to the affidavit. Police also said that a review of the footage from security cameras placed outside the home did not show anyone entering the residence after Kelley McCollom, 41, and 22-year-old Matthew Szejnrok arrived home that night.

Once confronted with these findings the teenager allegedly changed her story and admitted to killing the two because she "did not like that Kelley was dating Matthew," says the affidavit.

The teen then described the brutal scene inside the home that night, allegedly saying she grabbed her mother's gun and a kitchen knife before waiting inside to ambush the couple when they returned home, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit then details what allegedly happened next:

[Redacted] shot her mother several times, then shot Matthew several times as he pleaded with her to stop. [Redacted] then followed Matthew into the bathroom where he retreated and began stabbing him repeatedly as she had run out of ammunition. Moments after stabbing Matthew, Matthew essentially asked her to take him out of his misery. [Redacted] went into Kelley’s bedroom and loaded another round into the revolver. She entered the bathroom and shot Matthew one more time in the head (ultimately killing him).

Police took the teenager into custody and she is being held at a facility for juveniles. She is charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder but the Brevard County State Attorney's Office has not yet determined if the girl will be tried as a minor or an adult.

Inside Edition Digital is not naming the suspect because she is a minor.