An Arizona architect has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife, just days after reporting her missing and saying she went for a run and never came back, authorities said.

Daniel Paduchowski, 58, pleaded guilty Friday to charges including second-degree murder, concealing a body and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

Paduchowski had reported his wife missing just days before in Flagstaff, where police and other law enforcement officers and search dogs looked in vain for Kelly Paduchowski, Her husband said she went for a jog and a swim on the night of June 30 and didn't return, authorities said.

On Friday, the architect acknowledged killing his wife and led police to her body as part of plea deal, officials said.

"Daniel Paduchowski pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, concealment of a dead body and possession of dangerous drugs," said Michael Tunink of the Coconino County Attorney's Office during a Friday press conference in Flagstaff.

As part of his plea deal with prosecutors, the husband told investigators where to find his wife's body, her car keys, her cellphone and the weapon used to kill her, Tunink said.

The search for Kelly Paduchowski involved 50 search and rescue officials, helicopters, mountain bikes search dogs, drones and about 60 community members, authorities said.

Her cause of death and other details, including a possible motive and where her body was found, have not been released by authorities. The investigation and recovery efforts were still underway, police said.

Kelly is survived by two children: her 7-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son, as well as members of her family including a twin sister.

"Since the moment I sat in the living room with Kelly's family, I cannot tell you how impressed I have been with their strength and their resolve in handling this incredibly tragic situation," said Coconino County Sheriff Sean Connolly.

"I was at the barber. I've been at the dry cleaners. I've been to restaurants and businesses, and this has been on everybody's mind," the sheriff said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to benefit the mother's two young children. "Kelly tragically lost her life on June 30th as a victim of domestic violence," reads the fundraiser's page.

The mother's family released a statement on Friday. "We feel a sense of resolve," her family said. "We are immensely grateful to the law enforcement teams who have been working closely with us, the city of Flagstaff has been wonderful."

As part of his plea deal, the husband will serve 16 years in prison without the possibility of parole, according to authorities.