Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband's girlfriend was found guilty of conspiring to commit murder and tampering with evidence in her slaying. At the woman’s sentencing, Dulos’ family pleaded with her to reveal where the mother of five’s body is.

Dulos’ vanished in 2019. Her body has never been found. Dulos’ husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with Jennifer’s murder but killed himself before he could stand trial.

Fotis’ 49-year-old girlfriend Michelle Troconis faced a judge Friday.

Troconis was seen with Fotis Dulos driving around Hartford, Connecticut, tossing away incriminating bloody evidence of the murder.

Jennifer’s mother Gloria Farber addressed the judge.

“For years, we searched for her remains, tracking down every lead. This search continues,” Farber said.

All five of Jennifer’s children also spoke out.

“I’m upset that I will never know the man I could have become if my mom was still here to guide me,” Jennifer’s eldest son, Petros, 18, said.

“I no longer have my mother, my hero. I’ll never talk to her again. I will never do my homework with her again,” Petros' twin, Theodore, said.

Troconis was seen in court taking off her glasses and wiping tears.

“Michelle Troconis, to me, is the reason I feel completely lost and alone on nights when I cannot sleep,” 15-year-old Christianne said.

Constantine, also 15, then spoke.

“My mom always had a dream to be a grandmother. She will not have that,” Constantine said.

“Finding closure is impossible, considering Michelle never gave any information about where my mother is,” 13-year-old Noelle said.

The children’s nanny, Lauren Almeida, asked Troconis in court where Jennifer’s body was.

“We don’t even have the comfort of knowing where she is,” Almeida said.

Troconois was sentenced to 20 years in prison.