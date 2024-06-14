A young mother was brutally beaten and sexually assaulted in her home by an intruder wearing a Batman mask as a disguise. The ordeal was terrifying, but it became even more horrifying after the woman came to suspect that her masked attacker could possibly be her estranged husband.

Morgan Metzer married her high school sweetheart, Rodney Metzer and they had twins. She says that even after they divorced, they stayed friends. Then an intruder wearing a mask broke into her home.

“He had come in first, beat me with a gun, punched me several times,” Morgan tells Inside Edition. “When he decided to strangle me it was the worst pain imaginable.”

She says her attacker altered his voice to sound like the fictional superhero Batman.

Morgan says at first she did not recognize the intruder but then became suspicious that the attacker could possibly be her estranged husband.

Fearing he would kill her, Morgan did not let on that she knew who the attacker was.

The attacker then fled, leaving her zip-tied.

Door camera footage shows Rodney appearing at Morgan’s house in Canton, Georgia, 40 minutes later, not in disguise but masquerading as a hero to come to her rescue.

“My ex decided to come to my house and pretend that he was a savior,” Morgan says. “That’s when I hear, ‘Oh honey what happened to you.’”

Rodney called 911.

When police arrived, Rodney tried explaining why he was there. He claimed that someone had knocked on his window to say his wife was in trouble. The police did not believe him.

“There’s no way in hell somebody knocked on your window and said her name and you immediately come over here because you’re going to check on her,” Ring camera footage captures a police officer telling Rodney. “That’s way out there.”

Authorities arrested Rodney at the scene.

“It’s something I can’t even describe. I married this man thinking he was my forever. I loved him,” Morgan says.

Rodney plead guilty to 14 charges including kidnapping and sexual assault. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison. The case has now been made into a Lifetime movie called “Gaslit By My Husband.”