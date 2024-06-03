A North Carolina mother and her estranged husband were found shot to death in a murder-suicide after both had been reported missing and an alert was issued to find them, authorities said.

Cynthia Gobble, 60, and Gregory Gobble, 59, were found dead Friday from gunshot wounds in a wooded area in Iredell County, according to sheriff's deputies.

The woman's son posted on X his mother had been "kidnapped and taken from her home in North Carolina by her separated husband."

The son said, "They found my mom in a field along with Greg who murdered my mom then killed himself." Expressing his grief, the man said, "I am in an incredible amount of pain posting this and have no idea what to even say."

Cynthia and Gregory Gobble were last seen Thursday, according to authorities. Cynthia Gobble's family reported her missing that day after not being able to reach her.

"30 hrs passed of Ashanti alerts and state wide missing endangered persons alerts in NC and we heard nothing," Cynthia's son wrote on X.

An Ashanti alert was issued for the couple. The system is named after Ashanti Billie, who was abducted and killed in 2017, and is designed to help find missing adults who could be in danger. Cynthia Gobble was a diabetic and did not have her medication with her when she went missing, her family said.

"I’m trying to process what happened but it all seems like a nightmare until I realize I’ll never be able to tell my Mom I love her again," Cynthia's son wrote.

Cynthia Gobble had filed for legal separation in late March, WFMY-TV reported. Citing court records, the station said the woman alleged in legal filings that her husband was cyberstalking her and had placed a tracking device on her car.

The court ruled that the woman had exclusive ownership of the Davie County home they had shared since their 2012 marriage, the station reported.