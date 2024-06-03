Son Speaks After NC Mom Is Kidnapped, Murdered by Estranged Husband Who Then Took His Own Life: 'A Nightmare'

Crime
Missing Mom Dead in Murder-Suicide
Cynthia Gobble had filed for separation from her husband, according to local reports.North Carolina Center for Missing Persons
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 12:22 PM PDT, June 3, 2024

A missing North Carolina mother was found shot to death alongside her estranged husband in a murder-suicide, police said. Her son took to social media to grieve "my sweet mom Cindy Gobble."

A North Carolina mother and her estranged husband were found shot to death in a murder-suicide after both had been reported missing and an alert was issued to find them, authorities said.

Cynthia Gobble, 60, and Gregory Gobble, 59, were found dead Friday from gunshot wounds in a wooded area in Iredell County, according to sheriff's deputies.

The woman's son posted on X his mother had been "kidnapped and taken from her home in North Carolina by her separated husband."

The son said, "They found my mom in a field along with Greg who murdered my mom then killed himself." Expressing his grief, the man said, "I am in an incredible amount of pain posting this and have no idea what to even say."

Cynthia and Gregory Gobble were last seen Thursday, according to authorities. Cynthia Gobble's family reported her missing that day after not being able to reach her. 

"30 hrs passed of Ashanti alerts and state wide missing endangered persons alerts in NC and we heard nothing," Cynthia's son wrote on X. 

An Ashanti alert was issued for the couple. The system is named after Ashanti Billie, who was abducted and killed in 2017, and is designed to help find missing adults who could be in danger. Cynthia Gobble was a diabetic and did not have her medication with her when she went missing, her family said.

"I’m trying to process what happened but it all seems like a nightmare until I realize I’ll never be able to tell my Mom I love her again," Cynthia's son wrote. 

Cynthia Gobble had filed for legal separation in late March, WFMY-TV reported. Citing court records, the station said the woman alleged in legal filings that her husband was cyberstalking her and had placed a tracking device on her car.

The court ruled that the woman had exclusive ownership of the Davie County home they had shared since their 2012 marriage, the station reported.

Related Stories

Florida Man Makes His Sons Watch Him Kill Their Mom in Murder-Suicide
Woman Shot by Ex While on FaceTime Ends in Murder-Suicide, Police Say
Mom Kills 2 Daughters, Husband in Murder-Suicide Before Eviction: Cops

 

Rapper J $tash Allegedly Shot Girlfriend and Himself in Possible Murder-SuicideNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
1

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise

News
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
2

Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA

News
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
3

New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'

Crime
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
4

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say

Crime
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
5

Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance

Crime