An 18-year-old cosmetology student in Florida was gunned down while she ate dinner and chatted with friends on FaceTime, police said. The shooter was her abusive ex-boyfriend, who then turned the gun on himself, according to authorities.

Kelvi McCray was found with multiple gunshot wounds last week when police responded to a shooting report and found her at the West Palm Beach home she shared with her mother, police said.

Her ex-boyfriend, Keisean Shaw, 19, was found in the living room, slumped against a wall, authorities said. Both were taken to a hospital, where he was charged with first-degree murder, police said. McCray succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving. Shaw died the next day, authorities said.

One of the people on the FaceTime call saw Shaw fire several rounds at the young woman and identified him from a photo lineup, police said.

Shaw had been living at the West Palm Beach home because he had nowhere else to go, authorities said. McCray had ended her romantic relationship with Shaw in January, and he had not taken it well, police said.

That living arrangement was terminated last Tuesday when McCray summoned police to report she had been choked, attacked and held at gunpoint by Shaw when she refused to reconcile as a couple, police said.

Officers charged Shaw with domestic battery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment, court records show. But police were unable to locate and arrest him and he remained at large, authorities said.

He came back to the McCray's house the next night and opened fire as she talked with her friends, authorities said.

Her family remembered her as a “beautiful, young soul,” her uncle, Ricky Aiken, told WPBF-TV. “She was as intelligent as she was beautiful,”Aiken added. “She had a flare for life, a flare that still inspires us today."

McCray was in college and studying to become a cosmetologist, her uncle said. She had started her own business as a hairdresser.

“She loved making her friends and the young women around her more beautiful,” Aiken said. “That was a gift she had, to make everything around her beautiful.”