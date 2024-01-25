A New Jersey mother killed her husband and two daughters before taking her own life in a murder-suicide just moments before officials arrived to evict the family from their home, according to authorities.

Members of the Union County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the home of Ruben Alarcon, 51, and his wife, Andrea Alarcon, 42, to find both dead along with their two young daughters.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force (UCPOHTF) said in a statement that after a joint investigation with the Union Police Department (UPD) it was determined that Andrea "fatally shot her husband and two daughters before fatally shooting herself."

The murder weapon was located near Andrea's body when authorities arrived at the scene, according to the UCPOHTF.

Public records obtained by Inside Edition Digital show that the family's home had been foreclosed on by the bank, and on Oct. 31 it was sold in a sheriff's sale.

The family had 60 days from that date to vacate the home according to records, and at the time of their deaths had exceeded that allotted time, which is why deputies arrived at the home to serve an eviction notice.

When they arrived, they found the family dead, according to the UCPOHTF.

“In tragedies of this magnitude, there are no words that can heal, nor explanations that can serve to make sense of them to the public. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of these victims and to the Union community as a whole in the wake of this horrible event," said Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel.

"This is a deeply tragic event that has shaken our community to its core. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims,” UPT Director Christopher Donnelly stated. “We understand that this may be a difficult time for many people, and we encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out for help. Resources are available, and you don’t have to go through this alone.”

The funeral for the family took place on Wednesday.