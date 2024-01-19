The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is hoping some member of the public can help identify a mystery person in relation to a 2022 cold case murder.

Transgender activist Brazil Johnson was fatally shot on June 15, 2022 and there has yet to be an arrest in her case. She was just 28 at the time.

The FBI has now released two images of a mystery person and is asking that anyone who can identify the individual in the provided photos contact the Milwaukee office.

In the aftermath of Johnson's murder, her mother Bernitha Gildart created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

Gildart said that Johnson "was murdered by the hand of someone who didn't appreciate the light that [she] brought into their lives," and called the act a "hate crime."

As the case started to grow cold, a number of organizations donated $1,000 towards a Crime Stoppers reward in hopes of getting any new information that might lead to an arrest.

That reward then increased nine-fold when attorney and president of Milwaukee Crime Stoppers Michael Hupy pledged an additional $25,000, bringing the total to $28,000.

“As a Black transgender woman, Brazil Johnson represents a segment of our community that faces an epidemic of violence," Milwaukee County Supervisor Peter Burgelis said in a news release at the time. "Ensuring everyone, regardless of their race or gender identity, feels safe living in Milwaukee County is of the upmost importance."

Anyone with information about the case of the person in this photo can to contact the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684.