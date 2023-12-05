The Federal Bureau of Investigation is sharing new details about the Chris Watts murder investigation.

A newly released file on the case shows just how quickly agents were able to determine where the killer dad had stashed the bodies of his victims: wife Shanann Watts and daughters Bella and Cece.

On Aug. 15, the same day that the FBI joined the murder investigation at the request of the Frederick Polie Department, an agent spoke with a an employe at Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Watts worked for Anadarko, and the agent learned that while many of the sites that workers visited to check on oil wells were not monitored, each of their vehicles came equipped with GPS tracking.

What's more, the agent leaned that the program used by the company could also track things including "hard acceleration and deceleration and speed," but most importantly for this case, seatbelt use.

This means that the system located in Watts' vehicle would not only show him driving from his home to the oil site where he disposed of his family, but also potentially show that three seatbelts, and not one, wee buckled inside the car before he set off on that drive.

One day after this interview, the FBI successfully located the bodies of all three victims.