Chris Watts Sending 'Racy' Letters to Women From Prison Cell: Report

Chris Watts, who was convicted of killing his pregnant wife and their two young daughters in Colorado, has been sending "racy" letters to his female admirers, People reported, citing an unnamed source.

The killer has been receiving letters from women since his arrest and trial in 2018. "They send sexy pictures, and he responds," the jail source said, according to the magazine. "There are a lot of women who think he's handsome and misunderstood. They send a lot of letters."

The source has spoken to Watts several times, People reporters. Watts is serving a life sentence in a Wisconsin federal prison. Prisoners are allowed to mail and receive letters that are not threatening, though pornography is banned, the magazine said. There are no rules against suggestive images, People said.

"He's got nothing else to do," the source reportedly said. "So he feeds his ego in that way. Because he's not popular at all in prison. He's in protective custody. The only outlet he has is with these letters."

Four years ago, Watts pleaded guilty to strangling his wife, Shan'ann, and to smothering their daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

Authorities said he killed his family because he was having an affair with a co-worker, who believed he was separated from his wife.

