Chris Watts Is Reportedly Receiving Letters in Prison After Netflix Releases Series

Chris Watts, the Colorado man who was handed a life sentence for killing his pregnant wife and their two daughters, has again been receiving love letters thanks to Netflix's most recent true crime documentary on the horrifying case, People Magazine reported. Watts pleaded guilty in August 2018 to strangling his wife, Shanann, smothering their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella, and 3-year-old Celeste, and then disposing of their bodies at the job site at an oil company where he worked.

"He got a lot of letters at first," a source who has spoken with Watts in jail told People. "Many of them are from women who thought he was handsome and felt compassion for him. He had nothing better to do, so he wrote them back. And he started having penpals. A couple of them stood out, and they've kept in contact."

The source told the outlet that Watts has received "more than 10" letters in the past week alone. Watts sits in a maximum-security prison in Waupun, Wisconsin where he keeps a Bible and family photos close with him in his cell, the outlet reported.

"Some of the letters are angry," the source says. "A lot of them are from people of faith who want to pray for him. But then he gets letters from women who want to connect with him, you know, romantically. He responds because he doesn't have anything better to do."

The source told People that the women are not troubled by Watts' crimes. "Believe it or not, no," the source says. "They have compassion on him, despite what he did."

This is not the first time Watts' has received letters of admiration, though. Inside Edition previously reported on dozens of letters released by prosecutors that the now-35-year-old was receiving behind bars.

“In my heart, I know you are a great guy,” wrote a woman named Candace. "If you do write me back I’d be the happiest girl alive that's for sure."

Another woman, named Tatiana, wrote, “I find myself thinking a lot about you” and sent a photo of herself in a bikini.

A woman named Hannah wrote: “I feel this connection to you.”

Since the release of the documentary titled, "American Murderer: The Family Next Door" began streaming Sept. 30, sources also tell People that Watts feels a lot of shame for what he's done.

"He can't see it, and he'll probably never see it," according to the source, who said they have regular contact with Watts in prison. "He's curious about it, but he hates even knowing that his texts are out there for the public to read. It brings back awful memories of 2018 for him.:

Chris knows that every part of his life is out there for public consumption," says the source. "He hates it. It makes him feel a lot of shame. But he also knows that he brought it upon himself."

Watts is serving three consecutive life sentences, 12 years each for tampering with a dead body, and 48 years for unlawful termination of a pregnancy for the death of an unborn child, Inside Edition previously reported.

