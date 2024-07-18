While solo hiking through the wilderness, one woman realized she was being followed by a grizzly bear.

Seasoned hiker Amanda Wylie fought the urge to run during the encounter at Montana's Glacier National Park.

"I absolutely freaked out. Like I started to move my body and I was like, 'No. Do not run,'" Wylie tells Inside Edition.

The 31-year-old spoke softly and asked the bear to keep his distance.

"Once I got like a couple hundred feet away, I was like, okay, this bear is calm enough that it's not gonna be mauling me," Wylie says.

The bear eventually wandered off.

Wylie says she feels lucky to be alive.

Despite the scary encounter, Wylie says she has no plans to hang up her hiking boots.

"If I'm not doing something every single day that's not enriching my life, then I'm not living,'" Wylie says.